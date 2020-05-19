Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lessened its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for about 1.6% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNE. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE SNE traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $64.07. 1,975,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

