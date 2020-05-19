Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.96% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

HBM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 2,331,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,629. The company has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after buying an additional 4,494,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,405,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

