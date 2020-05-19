Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Canaccord Genuity

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HTG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Hunting to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 310.45 ($4.08).

LON HTG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.22). 134,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.59. The stock has a market cap of $278.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 148.90 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 574 ($7.55). The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

