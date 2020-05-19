Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €395.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €395.00 ($459.30) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($453.49) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

HYQ traded up €25.50 ($29.65) on Monday, reaching €384.50 ($447.09). 19,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €312.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €308.55. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €185.40 ($215.58) and a 52-week high of €386.50 ($449.42). The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

