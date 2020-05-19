Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Increased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Incyte stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $96.46. 1,140,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

