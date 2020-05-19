Insider Buying: Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West acquired 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 575,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,772. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CATM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

