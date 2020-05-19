Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,258.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,238,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,915,737.26.
Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 23rd, Ronald C. Rutman purchased 30,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,807.00.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00.
HR.UN traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.02. 3,478,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,487. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.86.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
