Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,258.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,238,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,915,737.26.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Ronald C. Rutman purchased 30,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,807.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00.

HR.UN traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.02. 3,478,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,487. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR.UN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.