Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Buys 22,917 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 22,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 117,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,569. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liquidity Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 90,442 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

