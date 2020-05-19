Insider Buying: MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,170,200.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Ian Sutherland purchased 5,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$57,350.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Ian Sutherland purchased 500 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Ian Sutherland purchased 3,700 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$39,812.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Ian Sutherland purchased 800 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$8,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ian Sutherland purchased 5,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.16 per share, with a total value of C$75,800.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Ian Sutherland purchased 5,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.51 per share, with a total value of C$77,550.00.

MKP stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.92. 25,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.76. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.36 and a 52 week high of C$17.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.94.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

