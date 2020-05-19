Insider Buying: Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,111,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,711,079.15.
Shares of CVE REG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.56. 575,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. Regulus Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.
About Regulus Resources
