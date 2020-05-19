Insider Buying: Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,111,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,711,079.15.

Shares of CVE REG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.56. 575,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. Regulus Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

