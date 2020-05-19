Insider Selling: Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00.

ADBE stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.97. 2,351,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,433. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average is $328.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

