Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Michael Steinmann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.90, for a total transaction of C$92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,352 shares in the company, valued at C$3,813,688.80.

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.49. 1,304,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.83 and a 1-year high of C$37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 109.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

