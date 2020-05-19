Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given “Sell” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Intu Properties to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 28.75 ($0.38).

INTU stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4.45 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.57. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

