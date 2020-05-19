Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Everbridge (EVBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $133.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $135.00.

4/21/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Everbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/24/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

3/24/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $133.00.

3/23/2020 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.19. 585,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Everbridge Inc alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at $207,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,935 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after buying an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $30,429,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.