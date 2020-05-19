Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN: GDP):

5/8/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/7/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/6/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/21/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

GDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 26,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

