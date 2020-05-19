iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,944 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,986. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

