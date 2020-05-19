iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,986. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.