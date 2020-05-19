iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVV traded up $8.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

