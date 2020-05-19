iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $157.70. 2,285,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,076. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

