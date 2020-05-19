iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 8th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

