iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Cetera Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,911 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $127,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

USMV stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. 11,751,888 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

