iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,219 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,085,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,178,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

