iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,285,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $57.39. 39,954,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,177,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

