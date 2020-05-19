iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lessened by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000.

EEM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 47,484,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,609,266. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

