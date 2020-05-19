Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 9,000 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$532,047.

JWEL traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a 12 month low of C$18.57 and a 12 month high of C$34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$33.25 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

