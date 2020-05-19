JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Main First Bank cut JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.18. 6,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

