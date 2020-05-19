K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting €5.46 ($6.35). 2,191,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

