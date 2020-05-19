Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 2,400 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 205,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 160.3% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,860. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

