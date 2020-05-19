Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 497,144 Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,144 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Clearway Energy worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,679,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 84,368 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Clearway Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

