Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Equinix by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.44.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $662.38. The stock had a trading volume of 586,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,658. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

