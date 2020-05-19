Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 74,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.14. 2,593,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,979. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

