Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,811. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

