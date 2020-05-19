Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,579,029 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 9.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Williams Companies worth $178,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,909,000 after buying an additional 1,201,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after purchasing an additional 938,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.58. 8,632,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,562,602. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.