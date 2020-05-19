Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 260,006 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 260,006 shares during the quarter. TC Pipelines comprises about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.73% of TC Pipelines worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TC Pipelines by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 183,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 156,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TCP. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE TCP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.11. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

