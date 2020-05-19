Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.