Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Position Trimmed by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KW. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.