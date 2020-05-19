Key Colony Management LLC Has $36.11 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Key Colony Management LLC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,888,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for approximately 93.6% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $36,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

