Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$307,500.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.50, for a total value of C$307,500.00.

Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$162.34. The company had a trading volume of 170,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,211. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis Inc has a 1-year low of C$75.15 and a 1-year high of C$173.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.89.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$140.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.