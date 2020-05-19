Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,513,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,222,216 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 4.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $76,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,883,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,325,107. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

