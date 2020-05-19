Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kingfisher to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised Kingfisher to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 174 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 185.90 ($2.45).

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 166.70 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 6,472,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

