KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

