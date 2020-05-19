KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

