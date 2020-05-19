L Wilbert Platzer Sells 2,000 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

L Wilbert Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $9.49 on Monday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,020. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,452,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

