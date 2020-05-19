Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

