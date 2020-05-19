Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $73,222. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 114,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,329. The company has a market cap of $485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

