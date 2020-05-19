Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 745 ($9.80).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 897 ($11.80) to GBX 679 ($8.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 792.71 ($10.43).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 562.20 ($7.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,689,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 611.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 833.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Land Securities Group will post 5884.0001989 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Allan bought 29,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

