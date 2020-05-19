Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.24 ($60.74).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.92 ($52.23). 253,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.