Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Buys 2,630 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 2,630 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 117,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.