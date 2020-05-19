Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Buys 2,630 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 2,630 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 117,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

