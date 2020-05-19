Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s stock price shot up 11.3% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $155.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Littelfuse traded as high as $156.63 and last traded at $155.30, 164,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 148,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.57.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.