Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

